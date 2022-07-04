'Truly magical' north Leeds school is given 'outstanding' Ofsted report

A report into Hillcrest Academy in Chapeltown says all groups of pupils "make rapid progress" with reading, writing and maths, and that teachers were "relentless" in supporting every pupil to do well.

Headteacher Sam Done hailed the report, saying it filled all teachers and pupils with "immense pride".

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Done called the school "truly magical".

The Ofsted report, out today, stated: "Pupils leave Hillcrest Academy reaching standards from very low starting points that are close to those achieved by other pupils nationally. They are very well prepared for the next stage of their education.

"Every lesson counts at Hillcrest Academy. Teachers are relentless in supporting every pupil to reach their full potential.

"Pupils are incredibly proud of their achievements. They value the education that they receive and say that they would not change anything about their school."

It also commended the "exemplary behaviour" of students, adding that "respect and tolerance permeate school life", and that pupils are "confident, resilient and self motivated", as well as being "exceptionally well prepared for life in modern Britain".

It also said pupil premium funding is used "effectively", meaning disadvantaged pupils made "rapid progress".

Hillcrest's headteacher Sam Done said: "Hillcrest is a truly magical school, of which we are immensely proud.

"We thrive on our position as the hub of this amazing community, and our pupils are clearly achieving great successes. Ofsted judging us to be an inspirational, inclusive primary school validates the daily work of staff and pupils, going above and beyond for each other.

"The last two years have been tough for schools across the city.