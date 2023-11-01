A Leeds school says it needs to expand its parking facilities because of a current “health and safety risk” to students.

Staff at the Ruth Gorse Academy, which sits on Black Bull Street near the city centre, have to park on the school’s playground because of a lack of space.

The secondary school, which is run by the Gorse Academies Trust, said the issue “not only deprives the students of playground/sports education facilities, but also creates a health and safety risk as the area is not secured from the students”.

The comments were made in a planning application submitted to Leeds City Council, with the school asking for permission to develop a slice of unused neighbouring land into a “temporary” car park.

The Ruth Gorse Academy's school, on Black Bull Street, says it needs more parking.

It said this would be used until a “suitable alternative” is found.

The application said: “Currently there are 120 members of staff, all of (whom) have to share the 30 (current parking) spaces.

“This has resulted in the staff (using) overflow parking within the football pitch areas marked on the tarmac playground.

“The need for the expansion is reflected in the overflow parking situation currently put in place.”

The school said their plans would “improve site safety” by freeing up the playground and offer space for visitors “who currently cannot be accommodated and have to pay for parking elsewhere”.

It added: “The proposed expansion will provide an additional 65 spaces that will accommodate a proportion of the remaining staff who commute to work in their cars along with providing visitor parking spaces.”