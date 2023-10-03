A Leeds school has been shortlisted for a prestigious national award for its work with students who have special educational needs.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Ruth Gorse Academy, in Black Bull Street, is one of only two schools in the running for the coveted Secondary Provision of the Year award - with the winner set to be announced on Friday (October 6).

It comes as part of the highly regarded National Association for Special Educational Needs (NASEN) awards, that are presented annually at a glitzy ceremony at The Grand Hotel in Birmingham. The awards celebrate people and schools that go above and beyond in championing children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ruth Gorse Academy was selected for its innovative approach to SEND provision and the impact the school has had on students' aspirations. A key part of this has been the introduction of "SEND champions", who meet half-termly to ensure every student is coping with the academy’s curriculum.

The Ruth Gorse Academy, in Black Bull Street, Leeds, has been shortlisted for a prestigious NASEN award, with a glitzy ceremony set to be held in Birmingham on October 6. Photo: Diane Allen.

Outside the classroom, staff have set up a "Personalised Support Centre", where students can access opportunities to improve their learning and look into future careers. Staff are also keen for every student to access sport programmes.

Zoe Burlison, SEND Co-ordinator at The Ruth Gorse Academy, said: “We are incredibly honoured to have been recognised by NASEN for our work in supporting students with SEND and for the innovative programmes we have implemented to enhance our provision. It has been great to see how each initiative has grown the confidence and skill sets of our students.

“Our staff truly go above and beyond to ensure they are making a difference to the lives of our students, and I am so proud to see their hard work recognised and celebrated by this nomination.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir John Townsley, the Chief Executive of The Gorse Academies Trust, said: “I am beyond pleased for Zoe and the whole team at The Ruth Gorse Academy for this hugely well-deserved nomination, which is a true testament to the work they have done to transform the lives of children and young people with SEND.