The council has been urged to halt the closure of a primary school amid claims parents are struggling to find alternative places for vulnerable pupils.

A public consultation was launched on the possible closure after the school faced falling pupil numbers and a budget deficit expected to reach £1.3m.

The council has said other schools in the Aireborough district have enough space for pupils, including those with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

But Ryk Downes, Otley and Yeadon Liberal Democrat councillor, said: “There is at least one age group where all the other schools are full.”

The school first faced closure in 2022 but was kept open after an outcry from parents.

Coun Downes, speaking at a full council meeting, said Queensway had since improved its Ofsted rating from inadequate to “good”.

He said: “They turned a corner, they turned everything around and returned an amazing performance.”

Liberal Democrat member Sandy Lay said a pre-action letter had been sent to the council from law firm Irwin Mitchell.

He said: “Rushed consultation, inadequate equalities impact for a school where nearly half the children have SEND, and a lack of financial transparency.

“This legal challenge calls into question the integrity of the entire process.”

Helen Hayden, executive member for children and families, said the improved Ofsted did not alter the challenges the school faced.

She told the meeting: “The proposal to close a school is not something anyone would want to put forward and it would always be a last resort.”

“The consultation process has been fair and transparent.”

Conservative group leader Alan Lamb said families had contacted him, worried about future school places.

He said: “I spoke to one this morning. Parents of a child at Queensway who has severe autism and has contacted five schools in the locality. Not one of then can take their child.”

Alwoodley Conservative Dan Cohen said Queensway had a full roll of pupils before the closure announcement was made.

He said: “We were starting the process of filling the school up again. It’s short-sighted.”

Leeds City Council said efforts to find an academy chain to take over Queensway Primary were unsuccessful.

The site could be still used for SEND provision if the closure of Queensway goes ahead at the end of the summer term.