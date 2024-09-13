Parklands Primary: Ofsted inspectors hail 'true community school' in Seacroft, Leeds
Parklands Primary School, located on Dufton Approach, Seacroft, saw “no change to this school’s overall judgement of outstanding” as a result of an ungraded (section 8) inspection but “might not be as high.”
The school was previously rated Outstanding following a full inspection in September 2017.
Ofsted said: “Parklands is a true ‘community’ school in the heart of the local area. The school is determined to ensure equality of access to every wider development and enrichment opportunity, for all pupils.
“Pupils are polite and generally happy. The school culture is caring. The school nurtures strong attachments with pupils that help them to thrive.”
The report notes that despite the school’s “extensive efforts” there are still a small number of incidents where a “minority of pupils are not respectful of race”, making some pupils feel unhappy.
The school has reduced bullying significantly, but a “few racist bullying incidents” continue to occur.
Inspectors added: “Most current pupils are achieving well across the curriculum. However, the school’s expectations of the most able key stage 2 pupils are not high enough in some curriculum subjects, including mathematics.
“The school successfully adapts the curriculum to help pupils with SEND. As a result, pupils with SEND are included and participate fully in all lessons alongside their peers.”
The school recently introduced a new curriculum for phonics. The school teaches reading “consistently well.”
Pupils develop social skills that “prepare them well for the future”, while older pupils take leadership roles “helping younger pupils to play harmoniously.”
