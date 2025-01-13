Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Leeds primary school inspiring pupils to “be your best” has been rated by Ofsted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bramhope Primary School, located on Breary Rise, Bramhope, was rated outstanding across all five inspected areas - the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision.

Alongside Prince Henry’s Grammar School in Otley, the “exceptional, oversubscribed school” is one of the founding partners of the Collaborative Learning Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bramhope Primary School, located on Breary Rise, Bramhope, was rated outstanding across all five inspected areas. | Submit/NW

The education watchdog said: “The school motto summarises the values of this happy and successful school: ‘Belong. Be Your Best. Be Bramhope.’ Staff and pupils are justifiably proud of the nurturing and inclusive atmosphere.

“Pupils benefit from a safe and respectful environment for learning. Right from the start, pupils are encouraged to recognise and celebrate diversity.”

Behaviour at Bramhope is described as “exemplary” and all pupils, including the youngest, listen well and “respond quickly to prompts.” Bullying is not tolerated.

The school has a “highly ambitious curriculum”, which is carefully tailored to meet the increasingly diverse needs of pupils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors added: “The foundations of this curriculum are established extremely well in the early years. Leaders have carefully considered the key concepts they want pupils to understand. These are revisited in different contexts.

“The majority of pupils achieve very highly. This includes many pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). This is because the quality of professional development at Bramhope is exceptionally high.”

Pupils benefit from an “extremely well-planned” programme of curriculum enrichment. They participate in activities designed to develop their talents and interests.

The school has “changed and grown in recent years.” Exceptionally strong leadership has ensured that the school continues to provide an excellent education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headteacher Rachel Colbourn said: “I was very pleased to see that inspectors noted the exceptionally high quality of our staff professional development and that they saw and noted teachers’ ability to adapt teaching and secure success for all, including those with SEND.

“Receiving our Ofsted report this week has been a hugely positive start to the term and it is lovely to celebrate the successes of our hard-working staff team and the close partnerships we enjoy with parents.

“Bramhope is a very special school with an excellent reputation and now our inspection report confirms that. I know we will continue to build on this tremendous success as we move into 2025 and beyond.”