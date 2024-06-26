Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Leeds primary school where children are “happy and confident” has been praised by Ofsted inspectors.

Chapel Allerton Primary School, located on Harrogate Road continues to be a Good school following a recent Ofsted inspection.

The May 2024 inspection is the school’s second ungraded inspection since the school’s last full inspection in February 2015 where the school was rated Good in all five inspected categories - the quality of education, behaviour and safety of pupils, achievement of pupils, leadership and management and early years provision.

The education watchdog said: “Pupils at Chapel Allerton Primary School are happy and confident. Staff help children in the early years become resilient so they are able to take on new challenges.

Chapel Allerton Primary School continues to be a Good school following a recent Ofsted inspection. | Steve Riding

“Pupils behave with maturity. They show respect for one another. Bullying is rare. Pupils are encouraged to sort out small problems themselves but know there is always an adult there to help them stay safe.”

Leaders plan opportunities that broaden pupils’ horizons. These include cultural visits, talks from inspirational individuals and opportunities to debate important topics.

The school motto of ‘Nurturing a lifelong love of learning’ is threaded through everyday life at the school.

The report added: “The school has developed a curriculum that is exciting and highly relevant to pupils. The curriculum includes the knowledge, vocabulary and skills that pupils will need to succeed in future.

“Staff quickly identify what pupils have, and have not, remembered. Gaps in knowledge are addressed through lessons that focus specifically on what pupils do not know.”

SEND pupils are at the heart of everything they do and the early years curriculum is a strong foundation for what children will learn later in school.

Pupils’ wider development is a high priority for leaders. They ensure that pupils understand how to be physically and mentally healthy.

Speaking on how the school could improve further, inspectors added: “In some lessons, adaptations to the curriculum, particularly for pupils with SEND, are not as effective as they might be. This means that some pupils are not benefiting from the school’s ambitious curriculum offer.