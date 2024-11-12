Ofsted inspectors have recognised the “warm and inclusive” culture at a Leeds City Centre nursery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children's Corner Childcare, located at Verity House, Canal Wharf, was rated as Good in all four inspected categories - the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

It is a second successive positive grade for the nursery after a previous inspection in December 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children's Corner Childcare/Google

The education watchdog said: “Children eagerly arrive at this welcoming and inclusive setting. Staff greet their key children at the door and share information with parents. This helps to build strong parent partnerships at the setting.

“Leaders have high expectations for all children. They plan a curriculum to support children in all areas of learning. Leaders and staff use this curriculum to plan meaningful learning experiences that ignite children's interests.”

Staff use their knowledge of what children know and can do to “identify any gaps in children's learning.” The setting works closely with parents and other agencies to support children to make the “best possible progress” in their learning.

Children develop a “strong sense of self in the setting”. Each child's uniqueness is celebrated. For example, diversity is “celebrated in the setting” by finding out more about children's cultures and home languages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To further improve the quality of the early years provision, inspectors said: “The provider should allow children more time to find their own answers and further develop their critical thinking skills.

“They should further develop staff supervision arrangements so that training and development needs are identified that will most effectively extend staff's practice.”

Staff encourage children to be “kind and caring” towards each other. From a young age, children develop their personal and social skills as they play.

Leaders have “good oversight of the setting.” They continually reflect on what is working well and what could be improved.