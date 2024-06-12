Elliot Hudson College, located at the White Rose Office Park, on Millshaw Park Lane, continues to be an Outstanding provider following a short inspection report published this week. The 16 to 19 academy, part of The GORSE Academies Trust, marked as Outstanding in all five inspected areas at its last full inspection in 2018. The education watchdog said: “Students flourish at this outstanding college. They are inspired to do their best, supported to overcome barriers and empowered with the knowledge and skills to be successful. “Leaders and teachers have clear and high expectations of what their students can achieve, and students live up to these expectations, enabling them to meet and exceed their goals.” Students are highly motivated to learn and develop their individual skills and ambitions. Attendance is very high. They benefit from “high-quality careers advice and guidance”, and are prepared exceptionally well for their next steps. The report added: “Teachers are experts, both in their subjects and the craft of teaching. They plan the curriculum very effectively, with a clear focus on developing fundamental skills first. “They skilfully manage learning, adapting their pedagogical practice so that students learn most effectively. They break down difficult concepts into smaller chunks of learning that enable students to build their knowledge incrementally.” Get the latest on all of the news from across Leeds sent directly to your inbox with our free daily newsletter Students are prepared well for their examinations. Teachers equip students with helpful strategies which enhance their ability to organise their thinking and apply their learning logically. After college, three quarters of students progress to higher education, with many being the first in their family to go to university.