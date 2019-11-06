North Leeds secondary school expansion: Public consultation launched

Leeds City Council wants to permanently increase the number of Year 7 places at Allerton Grange School from 240 to 300 from September 2021.

Council chiefs, who have launched the public consultation today (Nov 6) say the project that would help meet the growing demand for secondary school places in north Leeds.

Extra classrooms other new facilities would need to be built on the current school site to accommodate the increase in pupil numbers.

Allerton Grance School. Image: Google

Since 2009, Leeds City Council has created more than 12,000 extra primary school places across the city in response to rising birth rates, which hit a peak of 10,350 per year in 2012.

In the Roundhay and Moortown areas, the dramatic increase in demand for more primary school places led to the expansions of Gledhow Primary School and Moor Allerton Hall Primary School.

The council said these pupils are now entering secondary school, creating the need for additional secondary school places to meet future projected demand.

The council is now giving those who have an interest the opportunity to have their say on the proposed expansion of Allerton Grange School.

The school will be hosting informal drop-in sessions to help engage residents and parents in the consultation process.

Anyone with an interest in the proposals is encouraged to attend to find out more, ask questions and share their views.

The sessions will be held at Allerton Grange School from 3.30pm to 5pm on Tuesday November 19 and from 4.30pm to 7pm on Tuesday November 26.

An online survey can also be accessed until the consultation ends on December 3 and is available on the Leeds City Council website at: www.leeds.gov.uk/schoolplaceconsultations.

Coun Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council's executive member for learning, skills and employment said: "We want to make Leeds the best city for children and young people to grow up in, and education has a key role to play in realising that ambition.

"Over the last ten years, we have seen a significant rise in demand for primary school places across our city and, as these children reach secondary school age, we now need to plan to ensure they can continue accessing the education that they are entitled to. This is where the Allerton Grange proposal comes in.