Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans to transform a historic church in Leeds that has stood abandoned for decades have finally received the green light.

Mount St Mary’s Church in Richmond Hill is a 19th century Catholic church, visible high on the hill behind Quarry Hill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The historic Mount St Mary's Church in Richmond Hill, Leeds is set to be transformed into 175 luxury flats. Picture by Igniyte

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds property investment firm Aspen Woolf has now confirmed that Mount St Mary’s looks set to be converted into 175 luxury flats, after planning permission was recommended for approval by Leeds City Council.

Originally built as part of the Gothic Revival in the UK, the church is steeped in rich cultural history.

It was designed by York-architect Joseph Hansom, but is more famously known to have been extended by Edward Pugin, whose father Augustus Pugin designed Big Ben and the interiors of the House of Parliament.

Initially named the Church of the Immaculate Virgin Mary, it famously served as an orphanage and housed over 3000 children between 1863 and 1953.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Catholic church was built in the 1850’s for Irish migrants who had come to escape the potato famine and settled in Leeds’ Richmond Hill area.

It was later named a Grade II Listed heritage building by the Victorian Society, but has stood abandoned since closing in 1989, and still remains damaged and derelict today.

The new luxury apartment complex will be called The Mount, which will “retain all of the most important elements of the original building, with the addition of a sympathetic yet striking extension to the Church and the creation of a neighbouring building”.

Half the church will be demolished to make room for a five-storey residential development. Picture by Ignyite

Renovation of the building is being handled by Leeds architects Den Architecture, and the majority of the church’s interior will be renovated - including the restoration of the church’s shamed altar which will be turned into a communal workspace for residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Around half of the church will be demolished to make room for a five-storey residential development with modern apartments.

Approximately half of the church will be demolished and replaced with a 5-storey residential development of modern and luxurious apartments “which will offer an exceptional ability to own a piece of history”.

Developers S9 Construction Ltd also said a “spectacular feature window” will be added to the west gable of the church to create a “lantern effect” at night.