The 22-year-old started his first apprenticeship at Yorkshire Housing just weeks after finishing school, after deciding that sixth form wasn't the right option for him.

After completing a Level 2 apprenticeship in the Leeds-based housing association's income team, he took on a Level 3 course in the customer complaints team.

Now a qualified customer resolution advisor, Muhammed's role involves overseeing complaints, analysing trends and training new staff.

As excitement builds up for the event, Muhammed told the YEP why apprenticeships have so much to offer

“You’re getting paid to learn and it’s hands-on experience,” Muhammed said.

“There’s the opportunity for constant progression.

“Doing an apprenticeship is the safer route to go down if you don’t know what to do. You’re getting experience and if you think it’s not for you, you can go onto something else.

“It opens up so many different doors for you.”

Muhammed, who lives in Bradford, is now completing his third apprenticeship while working full time, training to be a team leader in chartered management.

He said the skills he's learnt are transferable across a wide range of roles, opening up endless opportunities for his future career.

Muhammed added: “I think there is a pressure for students to go down the traditional route of sixth form, university, then getting a job. And that’s fine if it’s for you.

"But there’s an alternative route you can take.

"If I want to take my development further I can now do a Level 5 course which is the equivalent to a degree - and I don't have to pay for that."

Kiran Olak, Yorkshire Housing's emerging talent lead, said Muhammed's story is the perfect example of how apprenticeships can help a young person to develop and fast-track their career.

“Apprenticeships provide a great platform to go into the world of work," she said.

“There’s still a little bit of a preconception that it’s less prestigious than attending university.

"But in some ways, you can stand out more because you’ve got a wealth of experience, knowledge and skills behind you - as well as the qualifications."

"We've seen that six to eight months into their roles, many apprentices are meeting or exceeding productivity level targets - and that’s against qualified colleagues.