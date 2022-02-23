Organised by the Yorkshire Evening Post in conjunction with the Halifax Courier and Wakefield Express, the ceremony will be hosted by former BBC Look North presenter Harry Gration.

Joining us as a support partner in these awards is the West Yorkshire Consortium of Colleges.

YEP events manager Lisa Bradbury said: “We feel that taking these brand new Apprenticeship Awards to the city of Bradford means we recognise the strong foundations that have been created in apprenticeship schemes and is also home to the well-established Bradford Manufacturing weeks usually held in early October.”

The awards presentation evening will be hosted by Bradford City Football Club.

“We are playing our part in investing in the future and recognising the real talent that exists in our county. These awards cover every sector of industry and will give all of us a glimpse of the incredible enthusiasm of these young people so I urge all businesses supporting apprenticeship schemes and the young people who are currently in the role to submit their entries now.”

The gala dinner and awards will be held in The McCall Suite at the Utilita Energy Stadium on Thursday June 9.

Tickets to the event are now available to order via our website www.wyapprenticeshipawards.co.ukOur award categories include:

SME Apprentice Employer of the Year – sponsored by Yorkshire and Humber Apprentice Ambassador Network

Large Business Apprentice Employer – sponsored by Haribo

Diversity and Inclusion Programme – sponsored by Zenith

Training Provider/Programme of the Year – sponsored by OA Awards

Mentor of the Year

Intermediate or Advanced Apprentice of the Year

Higher or Degree Apprentice of the Year

Business and Law Apprentice of the Year

Engineering and Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year – sponsored by Appris Bradford

Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year

Construction Apprentice of the Year

Technology and Digital Apprentice of the year – sponsored by Northcoders

To find out how to enter, and for more information on the awards criteria, please go to our awards website at www.wyapprenticeshipawards.co.uk

We are welcoming entries from all apprentices and businesses in all sectors throughout West Yorkshire including Leeds, Bradford, Wakefield and Halifax.

Closing date for entries is Friday April 15.