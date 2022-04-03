The Yorkshire Evening Post, in conjunction with the Halifax Courier and Wakefield Express, is searching for the county's best workforce talent in the first awards of its kind.

The awards will recognise the value of apprentice schemes and how they can transform lives, highlighting the opportunities from employers and training providers, as well as recognising the star apprentices who are excelling in their field.

Nominations can be made here before entries close on Friday April 15.

Harry Gration will be hosting the West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards in Bradford (Photo: Simon Hulme)

Here's everything you need to know about the Awards:

Why are the Awards taking place?

With close to a million active Apprenticeships across England alone, apprenticeship schemes have fast become a route to future employment for thousands of school leavers.

These awards recognise and reward both the apprentices and their employers that are excelling across West Yorkshire.

Not only does winning an award mean recognition for the apprentice, but it's also a major morale boost for the company and workforce that support them.

What categories can I apply for?

There are 11 categories in the Awards:

SME Apprentice Employer of the Year

Large Business Apprentice Employer

Diversity and Inclusion Programme - Sponsored by Zenith

Training Provider/Programme of the Year

Mentor of the Year

Intermediate or Advanced Apprentice of the Year

Higher or Degree Apprentice of the Year

Business & Law Apprentice of the Year

Engineering & Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year

Health & Public Service Apprentice of the Year

Construction Apprentice of the Year

Technology & Digital Apprentice of the year

Who can make a nomination?

Nominations can be submitted by the apprentice themselves, their employer, college or training provider or even by proud loved ones.

There are also categories for employers and mentors, so businesses can nominate their own teams and trainers.

You can nominate hereuntil Friday April 15 and find out more information on the criteria for each category.

Where will the Awards be held?

The glittering gala dinner and awards will be held in The McCall Suite, the home of Bradford City Football Club, on Thursday June 9.

Presenting this year’s ceremony is Yorkshire treasure Harry Gration.

Harry said: "I'm lucky enough to present lots of awards for the Yorkshire Evening Post but reckon this is one of the most important, we are playing our part in investing in the future and recognising the real talent that exists in our county.

"These awards cover every sector of industry and will give all of us a glimpse of the incredible enthusiasm of these young people so I urge all businesses supporting apprenticeship schemes and the young people that are currently in the role to submit their entries now."

You can order tickets here.