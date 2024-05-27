Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Parents have urged the council to delay a decision over possible nursery closures until after the general election.

Three of the centres – Kentmere, Chapel Allerton and Gipton North – were confirmed as at risk of closure.

Alternative providers could be found for another 12 of the nurseries as part of the review.

The review is set to be discussed by the council’s executive board on June 19.

But parents said any decision should be delayed until after the July 4 general election because a change of government could alter the council’s financial situation.

A spokesperson for Stop the Closure of Little Owls said: “Now the general election has been called July 4, the economic outlook for Leeds City Council may be in flux in the coming months.

“We call on Leeds City Council to hold off any firm decision on Little Owls nursery until after the general election.

“Closing or privatising nurseries is not the solution to the childcare crisis and it is not in line with the council’s stated desire to make Leeds a child-friendly city.”

Leeds City Council already delayed the possible closure of the three nurseries until August at the earliest in response to feedback from parents.

A council spokesperson said: “As we have previously stated, we understand the concerns of parents, carers, staff and communities which could be affected by the proposals.

“These are proposals at this stage and we are continuing to engage with parents, carers and other stakeholders before any final decisions are made.”