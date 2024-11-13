Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Leeds primary school has been recognised as having outstanding features after an Ofsted inspection.

St Francis of Assisi Catholic Primary School, located on Lady Pit Lane, Beeston, was rated Outstanding for behaviour and attitudes and personal development.

The school, which is part of St Gregory the Great Catholic Academy Trust, also rated Good in the areas of quality of education, leadership and management and early years provision.

It was the school’s first Ofsted inspection since converting to an Academy in May 2022.

St Francis of Assisi Catholic Primary School, located on Lady Pit Lane, Beeston. | Google

The education watchdog said: “St Francis of Assisi Catholic Primary School is an oasis at the heart of the community. Pupils love to attend this caring school where everyone is made to feel welcome.

“The school has very high expectations for all pupils. This includes the high proportion of pupils for whom English is an additional language. Pupils are highly motivated.”

Reading is at the “heart of the curriculum.” Pupils develop a genuine love of reading and are keen to share their favourite stories.

Pupils, including pupils with SEND, “benefit from a broad and ambitious curriculum.” In mathematics, the curriculum progresses in a clear and logical order.

Inspectors added: “Children in early years get off to a strong start in their education. The school has identified the key vocabulary and questions that adults should use to develop children’s learning.

“Pupils in the school delight in the opportunity to support their peers. Year 6 pupils fulfil their buddy role with a sense of responsibility and pride.”

The school, academy council, trust and diocese are “resolute in their ambitions.” They want every pupil to have the “best start” to their school life.

In some foundation subjects, the curriculum is “less securely embedded than it is in others.” Where this is the case, pupils cannot consistently recall the key knowledge they have been taught.