Leeds nursery with 'personalised curriculum' rated by Ofsted for first time

A recently opened Leeds nursery has been rated by Ofsted for the first time.

Little Clovers Nursery, located on New Craven Gate, Hunslet, was rated Good in all four inspected categories - the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

It was the nursery’s first Ofsted inspection since it was registered by Cloverleafworld Limited in August 2022.

The education watchdog said: “Children are welcomed warmly into the setting. They develop warm and trusting relationships with staff. Children show they feel comfortable with the staff.

“Leaders and staff have worked hard to establish a clear curriculum, which builds on what children know and can do as they progress through the nursery.”

Children are “supported to learn about different emotions” they may be experiencing and staff “skilfully label these emotions” and work with children to understand why they might be feeling a certain way.

Staff liaise with local schools to find out what is most important for when children start school before developing a “more personalised curriculum and learning plan” ensuring children are ready for their next stage in learning.

Addressing areas of potential improvement, inspectors said: “To further improve the quality of the early years provision, the provider should continue to develop the outdoor curriculum to provide a stimulating and organised area for children to learn.

“The provider should also ensure children are recognised as individuals and referred to by their name.”

There is “clear leadership” throughout the setting. Leaders regularly evaluate practice and have plans in place for areas they wish to develop. They “seek feedback from parents and staff” to support this self-evaluation.

Children with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) are “well supported.” Staff “work closely with a range of professionals” to ensure children have appropriate support in place.