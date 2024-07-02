11 thrilling photos from Hunslet Festival as family fun day returned to Church Street in Leeds

James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 04:45 BST

Hunslet Festival returned for a day of excitement, music and family fun.

The much-loved event kicked off on Saturday morning (June 29) with tunes and exciting performances.

Dance enthusiasts were treated to performances by the Starlight Dance Academy and Keldon School of Dance. Meanwhile, South Leeds Steel and Golden Team Martial Arts gave their own masterclasses.

Children and families enjoyed lots of free activities, including a climbing wall, a circus skills workshop and a meet and greet with cuddly animals.

Cycling UK provided bike-themed fun, with free repairs and skills training. Harry the Hawk, the Hunslet RLFC mascot, made a special appearance, as Hunslet Fire Station and West Yorkshire Police delighted kids with fire engine and police van experiences.

There were plenty of delicious treats on offer too - with fairground rides only adding to the fun.

Here are 11 of the best pictures from this year's event -

Nine-year-old Harvey Stewart enjoyed the face painting.

Nine-year-old Harvey Stewart enjoyed the face painting. | Steve Riding

Cockburn Academy pupils gave a special performance.

Cockburn Academy pupils gave a special performance. | Steve Riding

Willow Pickering got stuck into the circus skills.

Willow Pickering got stuck into the circus skills. | Steve Riding

The Hunslet Carr Majorettes were among those showing off their skills in the day of family fun.

The Hunslet Carr Majorettes were among those showing off their skills in the day of family fun. | Steve Riding

Ella Claydon of Hunslet Carr Majorettes catches the baton during their routine.

Ella Claydon of Hunslet Carr Majorettes catches the baton during their routine. | Steve Riding

Three-year-old Kadie Parkinson, from Hunslet, made friends with a baby rabbit from Ellenbeck Mobile Farm.

Three-year-old Kadie Parkinson, from Hunslet, made friends with a baby rabbit from Ellenbeck Mobile Farm. | Steve Riding

