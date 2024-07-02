The much-loved event kicked off on Saturday morning (June 29) with tunes and exciting performances.
Dance enthusiasts were treated to performances by the Starlight Dance Academy and Keldon School of Dance. Meanwhile, South Leeds Steel and Golden Team Martial Arts gave their own masterclasses.
Children and families enjoyed lots of free activities, including a climbing wall, a circus skills workshop and a meet and greet with cuddly animals.
Cycling UK provided bike-themed fun, with free repairs and skills training. Harry the Hawk, the Hunslet RLFC mascot, made a special appearance, as Hunslet Fire Station and West Yorkshire Police delighted kids with fire engine and police van experiences.
There were plenty of delicious treats on offer too - with fairground rides only adding to the fun.
Here are 11 of the best pictures from this year's event -
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.