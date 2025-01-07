Popular Leeds nursery group full of 'excitement and joy' given new Ofsted rating

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular nursery group in Leeds has been given a new Ofsted rating.

Daisy Chain Childcare, located on High Ridge Park, Rothwell, was rated Good in all four inspected categories - the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

Part of the Daisy Chain group that operates four nurseries across West Yorkshire, the Rothwell site was previously rated Outstanding in 2019.

The education watchdog said: “Children excitedly explore their nursery. They snuggle up with staff to hear and sing nursery rhymes with excitement and joy. Babies confidently sing sections of songs and fill the missing words in of nursery rhymes.

“Parents and carers are highly complimentary about the service the nursery provides. They comment on the support that staff give their children to help their transition into nursery.”

There is a key focus on children being “physically active” as part of the nursery’s curriculum. Children have opportunities to develop their fine motor skills, such as through the use of dough and sensory trays.

Staff are “knowledgeable about how to support children with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).” They work in partnership with external professionals and uses targets in the setting.

Addressing areas of potential improvement, inspectors added: “To further improve the quality of the early years provision, the provider should: n implement what staff want children to learn more consistently during activities, to extend children's knowledge and understanding further.”

Staff share children's next steps in learning with parents and have a “thorough knowledge of the curriculum” they provide. They share ideas with parents of how to continue children's learning at home.

Children feel “safe and secure with staff.” They enjoy their company and have fun, such as they laugh and spend time creating crafts together.