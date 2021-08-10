What is Clearing?

It is also used by students who may have changed their mind about their course or university and want to find somewhere new, or those who have done better than expected and want to trade places.

A Level students can still get to university through Clearing (photo: Matt Cardy / Getty Images)

You can use Clearing if:

- you’re applying after 30 June

- you didn’t receive any offers (or none you wanted to accept)

- you didn’t meet the conditions of your offers

- you've paid the multiple choice application fee of £26

- you’ve declined your firm place using the ‘decline my place’ button in Track

What is Clearing Plus?

Introduced last year by UCAS, Clearing Plus is a new tool allowing pupils to easily find their ideal course and enabling them to navigate through the thousands of options on offer.

It assigns university courses a score based on how relevant it deems them to be to you.

This means you are provided with a unique list which displays your best matched courses at the top.

To determine the list, UCAS looks at your original choices you applied for, as well as your qualifications and grades.

It states: “Universities and colleges have already told us what courses they’d like to make available in Clearing Plus (no, not all courses are included in your matches), and the entry requirements for them. Then, we analyse what students in Clearing went on to study in previous years.”

But pupils are still asked to search for a course themselves before coming to a decision.

If you show interest in a course it does not guarantee you a place.

How can I apply for Clearing?

To apply for Clearing you need to go through Ucas.

The UCAS Track website shows you whether or not you have been offered a place at university and provides you with a unique Clearing number.

You can apply if you didn’t receive any offers (or any you want to accept), you didn’t meet the condition of your offers or if you have declined your firm place on Track.

Before you add a Clearing choice in Track, you need to call the university and provide them with your Clearing number so they can look up your application and decide whether they’d accept you.

You should only add a Clearing choice one you have permission from the university.

Once you are in Clearing, the website will update your status to “You are now in Clearing” or “Clearing has started”

Pupils can search and find vacancies which interest them via the UCAS official list. You’re able to filter these by location or course preference.

Can I apply through Clearing at the University of Leeds?

Sadly not.

The Russell Group university has confirmed it does not have Clearing places for students this year.

A statement on its website said: "We do not have any undergraduate vacancies for Clearing or Adjustment for 2021 entry.

"If you are holding an offer of a place at Leeds, once you have your exam results you need to log in to UCAS Track to see if you’ve been accepted.

"If you have any queries about your place call our Confirmation call centre – 0370 121 5122 – which is open:

– Tuesday 10 August, 8.30am – 6pm

– Wednesday 11 August, 8am – 5pm

– Thursday 12 – Friday 27 August, 9am – 5pm"

Can I apply through Clearing at Leeds Beckett University?

Yes.

The university makes it as easy as possible to apply through clearing.

You can call them on 0113 812 3113 or chat online to their chatbot, Becky.

Their clearing hotline is open Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, except for on the following dates:

- Tuesday 10 August (A Level Results Day): 08:30-20:00

- Wednesday 11 August 08:00-18:00

- Thursday 12 August (GCSE Results Day) 08:00-18:00

- Friday 13 August: 08:00-18:00

- Saturday 14 August: 09:00-14:00

- Monday 16 August onwards: 09:00-17:00

Can I apply through Clearing at Leeds Trinity University?

Yes - the contact number is 0330 058 4266, and the hotline hours are:

Tuesday 10 August - 8.00am to 7.00pm

Wednesday 11 August - 8.00am to 6.00pm

Thursday 12 August - 8.00am to 6.00pm

Friday 13 August - 8.00am to 6.00pm

Saturday 14 August - 9.00am to 1.00pm