With A-Level results day just around the corner, there's a lot that may seem daunting or confusing about the process this year.

Unlike previous years students are now graded differently, relying on teacher's assessments of progress rather than the results of exams sat in the Summer.

A-Level students can get their results next week. Photo: Andrew Hasson

Students are also only marked on what they have been taught during the months undisturbed by Covid-19.

To help you get to grips with the changes, here's everything you need to know about this year's results day.

When can I get my results?

Results are released at around 8am on Tuesday 10th August.

Universities and UCAS receive your grades a few days before so they can update your UCAS Track page in time for results day.

Can I get my results online?

Some schools are allowing students to collect their results online due to the pandemic, but others are sticking to collection of results from the school grounds.

If collecting results on site, you'll be given an envelope upon arrival containing the grades given for each subject.

Students can also log in to UCAS Track to find out if they've been successful in their University applications.

If you're unsure about whether or not your school offers online collection, it's best to contact them directly to find out.

How are results calculated?

Students won't be graded on examinations sat over the Summer unlike previous years due to the disruption caused by the pandemic.

Instead teachers will select a grade for each student based on their judgement of their overall academic performance throughout their two years of study.

This grade will then be moderated internally before being signed off by the Heads Of Department for each subject studied.

How do I appeal my results?

To appeal your given grade, you must contact your school or institution who will then contact the exam board.

As there are no exams this year, the board will instead look at the evidence provided by the school and assess whether or not the given grade was fair and reflective of the student's work.

Find out more about the appeal process here.If students are unsuccessful in their application to university due to the grades achieved on results day, they can then enter clearing.

What is clearing?

Clearing allocates university places to students that were unsuccessful in their initial applications on results day, or students who applied to university after the 30th June.

You can search for leftover places on courses using the UCAS search tool, and then directly contact the university to secure a place.

You can only apply to one course at a time in the clearing process.

Find out more about clearing here.