Around 12,000 Leeds pupils will receive their GCSE, A-Level and vocational results after "another difficult year" during which the Covid pandemic has caused significant disruption to their learning.

A-Level students have received their results this morning, with GCSE results coming out on Thursday.

Coun Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council's executive member for economy, culture and education. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Coun Jonathan Pryor, executive member for economy, culture and education, said: "I would like to congratulate everyone on the results they receive this week, which as always, are the result of a lot of hard work, effort and determination, as well as the high quality of teaching in our schools and colleges.

"It has been another difficult year for students and all staff working in schools and colleges. I am impressed by the resilience our young people have shown in trying circumstances. I would also like to thank teachers for the considerable work they have undertaken to produce the teacher assessed grades."

On 4 January, the Government announced that, due to the continued impacts of the pandemic on education, this year’s GCSE, A-level and vocational exams would not go ahead.

Instead, schools were asked to produce Teacher Assessed Grades for their students. These grades were based on a range of evidence demonstrating students’ performance on the subject content they have been taught. This included class work and exam-based assessments.

The grades awarded this summer have the same status as grades awarded in any other year.

Checks were put in place to ensure the grading is fair. Grades were verified by at least two teachers in schools and colleges and exam boards undertook some random sampling.

Results from this year’s exams will not be collated and used by the Government in performance tables, or by Ofsted to inform inspection judgements. In light of the changes to the examinations process, Leeds City Council will not collect results from schools this year.

Coun Pryor said: "Our ambition to be a child friendly city means working to ensure that all of our children and young people are given the best possible chance of getting the qualifications and skills they need to succeed in the years ahead.

"Additional support, advice and guidance is available to any young person still considering their future options directly from schools and colleges as well as the Start in Leeds website.

“I would like to wish all our young people the very best as they choose and take their next steps.”