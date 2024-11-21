Leeds Academy with 'high ambitions' praised by Ofsted despite curriculum concerns

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Leeds Academy has been praised by Ofsted despite inspectors raising concerns over aspects the school’s curriculum.

Leeds East Academy, located on South Parkway, Seacroft, was rated Good in three out of the four inspected categories - behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

The school, part of the White Rose Academies Trust, received a Requires Improvement in the area of quality of education.

Leeds East Academy, located on South Parkway, Seacroft, was rated Good in three out of the four inspected categories. | Josh H/Google

Ofsted said: “This is a welcoming and inclusive school. There are high ambitions for all pupils. The school nurtures pupils so they have the self-belief and resilience to succeed, whatever their background.

“Pupils appreciate the support staff give them in lessons and around school. Warm and respectful relationships exist within the school community.”

The school’s curriculum and the way in which it is taught is now described as a “strength of the school.” This has “not been the case over time.”

Staff are passionate about “sharing their knowledge” with pupils and opportunities for pupils to demonstrate what they have learned are “becoming more frequent.”

Despite this praise, inspectors added: “The school’s work to improve the quality of education that pupils, including the most disadvantaged, receive has not led to consistent improvements in how well pupils achieve in national tests and assessments.

“This is because the curriculum has not been well adapted to address gaps in pupils’ knowledge and skills over time. Pupils are not as well prepared for their next stage in education, employment or training as they might be.”

The school provides “effective support” for pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). The school identifies the specific support each pupil with SEND requires and staff use this information well to “adapt individual resources and lessons.”

Staff benefit from a “broad range of professional development opportunities” and the school implements high-quality training on a variety of topics.