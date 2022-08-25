Pupils across Leeds picked up their GCSE results today (25 August) after an anxious three-month wait.
Teacher-assessed grades were awarded in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, making this year the first set of exam results to be released in three years.
Here are the photo highlights from Leeds schools today.
1. Students from The Grammar School in Leeds
Students celebrate after receiving their GCSE results at The Grammar School in Leeds.
Photo: Danny Lawson
2. Siena Edhem, Alexandra Hall and Grace Bond from The Grammar School in Leeds
Pictured (left to right) Siena Edhem, Alexandra Hall and Grace Bond celebrate after receiving their GCSE results at The Grammar School in Leeds.
Photo: Danny Lawson
3. Alex Cooper from Carr Manor Community School
“I did really well, the hard work paid off! I got mostly 9s, and my best achievement are my 9s in Religious Studies and Sociology. Now I’m planning to go to Roundhay Sixth Form to study French, Biology and Psychology.” - Alex Cooper
Photo: Carr Manor Community School
4. Alishba Mehmood from Carr Manor Community School
“I just want to say a big thank you to all the teachers who helped me achieve these results! I got all 9s and one 8! I’m now going on to do A-Level Chemistry, Biology and Maths and then hopefully get into Dentistry.” - Alishba Mehmood
Photo: Carr Manor Community School