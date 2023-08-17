Leeds news you can trust since 1890
A Level Results Day 2023: Best pictures from across Leeds as students receive their results

A Level results day is here. A day when dreams can be made and quashed in an instant – with one open of an envelope determining the immediate futures of many young people.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 17th Aug 2023, 14:18 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 14:20 BST

Students up and down the country as well as across Leeds have been discovering their results today, with students hoping to get into their top university choices especially anxious.

This year is only the second time pupils across Leeds have sat summer exams since 2019. Grades were generated by schools in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, with results based on internal assessment and work produced over the course of pupils’ studies.

This year results will be similar to those from 2019, with an allowance made for disruption faced by pupils in subjects where national performance was found to be lower than levels seen prior to the pandemic. Here are some of the best photos taken across the day...

Students at Leeds Cirt College, Park Lane Leeds, celebrate their A Level results.

1. Students celebrate their A Level results

Students at Leeds Cirt College, Park Lane Leeds, celebrate their A Level results. Photo: Simon Hulme

Juwairia Junaid from Leeds, who is totally blind, celebrates passing her exams.

2. Students celebrate their A Level results

Juwairia Junaid from Leeds, who is totally blind, celebrates passing her exams. Photo: Simon Hulme

More than 60 students (36%) at The Grammar School at Leeds achieved top grades of three As or more, and six achieved at least three A*s.

3. Students celebrate their A Level results

More than 60 students (36%) at The Grammar School at Leeds achieved top grades of three As or more, and six achieved at least three A*s. Photo: Simon Dewhurst

Upper Sixth students at Silcoates School are celebrating excellent exam results and next steps, marking a triumphant milestone in their academic journey.

4. Students celebrate their A Level results

Upper Sixth students at Silcoates School are celebrating excellent exam results and next steps, marking a triumphant milestone in their academic journey. Photo: Silcoates School

