Devastated pupils at a high school near Leeds have vowed to rebuild after their beloved forest school was destroyed in a recent fire.

The outdoor learning space, created and nurtured by pupils, at Upper Batley High School over the last four years, was a source of pride for the whole school community, before it was ravaged by a sudden blaze.

It gave those involved the chance to explore nature, develop practical skills, and work together in the outdoors.

The fire has left everyone at the school deeply saddened but determined to turn this setback into a display of resilience and community spirit through a bigger and better rebuild, aptly called ‘Project Phoenix’.

The outdoor learning space was created and nurtured by pupils at Upper Batley High School. | Submit

Headteacher, Aman Singh Kang said “We are a community school and we love what the forest school has given us so we want to turn this disappointment around and make it something very, very positive.

“We’ll get everyone involved in Project Phoenix, including the wider community, in rebuilding it and making it even better”. His thoughts are echoed by the dedicated team of learners and project lead, Mr Linney.”

Year 10 and 11 learners are planning the reconstruction work alongside the incoming Year 7s so they will be able to use what they’ve learned by passing on their outdoor skills, teaching the younger learners. The determination to create something positive from such a tragic incident shows strength of character and is a reflection of how deeply the forest school team cares about the project.

During the past four years, the learners have adopted a number of new skills, including how to safely light a fire and keep it going while they work, outdoor cooking, how to use hand-tools, understanding how best to use the space, how to set up hammocks, build a shelter and create a seating area.

The forest school has also provided a valuable place to socialise where they can get together, talk and share common interests.

Mr Linney, who manages the forest school project said: “The school is exploring ways to involve the wider community in the rebuild, ensuring the forest school continues to be a resource for learning, connection and achievement for years to come.

“One of the main focuses of the forest school is teaching these guys how to do real work, and how to work together as a team, use tools and build something meaningful. There’s a learning point to everything we do here.”

Upper Batley High School is now appealing to the local community for any help that might be available from local businesses; or from people who have skills they can contribute to Project Phoenix.

The original generous donation to start the forest school was made by BUPA but the tools and materials now all need to be replaced.

Project Phoenix will officially launch at 2pm on Wednesday, October 22 2025. Anyone who can offer any time, materials or expertise can contact the school on 01924 326343 or email [email protected] marking your email “Project Phoenix”. Money donations can be made through the school’s GoFundMe page.