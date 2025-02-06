Footage has been shared after a large van fire broke out near a school in Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Holly Thompson shared footage that you can view above of fire crews responding to the blaze on Broadfield in Horsforth shortly after 3pm today (Thursday).

Ms Thompson said she was working at her office on New Road Side when she heard numerous “loud bangs” and saw “a lot of smoke and flames”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Everyone at the office was panicking at first because we thought it was a house fire due to the amount of smoke. That’s why my colleague and I went to take a look. But as we got closer we realised it was a vehicle.”

The fire broke out on Thursday afternoon in Horsforth | Holly Thompson

She said that the van was “dangerously close to the house next door” and that people working nearby began moving their cars away.

She also said that it was near to Horsforth Featherbank Primary School.

Ms Thompson added: “The fire service turned up within a matter of minutes and seemed to be getting on top of it.”