Horsforth fire: Footage shared as crews in Leeds respond to huge van blaze near school as 'loud bangs' heard
Holly Thompson shared footage that you can view above of fire crews responding to the blaze on Broadfield in Horsforth shortly after 3pm today (Thursday).
Ms Thompson said she was working at her office on New Road Side when she heard numerous “loud bangs” and saw “a lot of smoke and flames”.
She said: “Everyone at the office was panicking at first because we thought it was a house fire due to the amount of smoke. That’s why my colleague and I went to take a look. But as we got closer we realised it was a vehicle.”
She said that the van was “dangerously close to the house next door” and that people working nearby began moving their cars away.
She also said that it was near to Horsforth Featherbank Primary School.
Ms Thompson added: “The fire service turned up within a matter of minutes and seemed to be getting on top of it.”