Children thrive at “stimulating and inspiring” Leeds nursery, rated outstanding by Ofsted inspectors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Partou Acorns in Adel Day Nursery & Pre-School, located on Otley Road, Adel was rated as Outstanding in all four inspected categories - quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management following an inspection on September 19.

The nursery was previously rated Good after an inspection in January 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Partou Acorns in Adel Day Nursery & Pre-School, located on Otley Road, Adel was rated as Outstanding in all four inspected categories. | Partou Acorns/Google

Ofsted inspectors said: “Children are very happy and thrive in this stimulating and inspiring nursery. A highly effective key-person system is in place. This ensures children's personal care needs are consistently met.

“The nursery displays photos of children's families and pets. This gives children a strong sense of belonging. Staff place family photos on tables at mealtimes to help spark conversations. Children excitedly find their photos.”

Dedicated leaders and staff have developed an “ambitious and well-sequenced curriculum,” according to the report. This builds on the skills and knowledge that children develop as they progress through the nursery.

Staff use every opportunity to give children a voice within the nursery. A children's pre-school committee chooses weekly themes to guide activities. Experienced and skilled staff adapt their teaching in line with these themes, such as space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children benefit from a wide range of purposeful outings in the local community. These include visits to local donkey sanctuary and trips to local shops and cafes. This gives children “rich and varied real-life experiences.”

The education watchdog added: “Observant staff complete detailed assessments with precision. Along with regular observations these help to identify gaps in children's learning. Where additional support is needed, targeted strategies and support plans are implemented to help children progress.

“Attentive staff support children and families through key milestones and transitions. These include toilet training, visits to the dentist and stopping the use of dummies. Parents can borrow books to support with these transitions at home.”

Partnerships with parents at Partou Acorns are described as “extremely positive.” Parents are delighted with their children's progress and how quickly they settled in. Staff share a range of ideas of how parents can support children's learning at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leaders and managers are passionate and committed to achieving the best outcomes for children. Staff well-being is a “top priority for leaders.” Managers go the extra mile to support staff and ensure they feel valued.