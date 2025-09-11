A special needs school is celebrating its first Ofsted report after opening in an historic building in north Leeds.

Located on Alma Road, Headingley, the school provides specialist education for 5-18 year olds with special educational needs and disabilities, including those with social, emotional and mental health challenges.

Visiting on July 1-3 this year, Ofsted inspectors rated the school as good in all four inspected categories - the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

The education watchdog said: “Ormston School is a place where pupils feel safe and well supported. Pupils are happy to attend the school. They recognise the positive contribution it makes to their education and lives. Staff form strong and supportive relationships with pupils. This ensures pupils feel settled and well cared for.

“The school’s educational approaches support pupils’ learning and emotional wellbeing effectively. Staff provide swift and well-thought-out support if pupils become overwhelmed. As a result, the school environment is typically calm. Most pupils behave in a sensible manner throughout the school day.”

In a short space of time, the school has implemented a “broad and thoughtfully designed” curriculum, the report said. The curriculum is based upon the national curriculum and staff adjust their teaching to ensure individual pupils’ special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

Developing pupils’ reading skills is an important part of the school’s work. Leaders are said to recognise the importance of equipping pupils with essential reading knowledge to improve their communication skills.

Pupils join the school at different points during the school year. Each pupil attending Ormston has an education, health and care (EHC) plan and the school builds a comprehensive picture of pupils’ individual needs to plan support.

Focusing on areas of further improvement, inspectors added: “In some subjects, the implementation of the curriculum does not consistently meet the needs of the most able pupils. Most-able pupils experience variability, and an occasional lack of ambition in the way the curriculum is taught across the school. This means some pupils do not achieve as highly as they could.

“The school does not give sufficient attention to the technical aspects of writing. This includes spelling, punctuation, grammar and handwriting. As a result, some pupils are not able to write with accuracy consistently. The school should ensure that pupils develop fluency in the basic skills of writing.”

Staff, including those at an early stage of their teaching career, feel well supported by school leaders and the proprietor, the report noted. Morale is high, and they appreciate the sense of community within the team.

The proprietor and governing body have a “secure understanding” of the school’s strengths and areas for development. They check the quality of provision that pupils receive and these checks accurately inform further actions to strengthen the work of the school.

Headteacher James Brown said: “I am genuinely moved by the recognition of the safe, supportive, and nurturing environment we have created at Ormston School. The report clearly reflects the care and commitment that our team shows every day, and it’s wonderful to see that acknowledged so positively.

“We would like to thank our students, staff, parents, and wider community for being part of this journey. This result marks an exciting milestone and confirms that Ormston School is firmly on the path of excellence.”