Every Leeds university with undergraduate clearing places for 2022/23 admissions

UCAS have said that caution from universities in making offers before A-level results day suggests there is confidence that students will make the grade.
Some universities have just a handful of courses available through clearing.
Clearing is how universities fill remaining places and applications can be made using it if a student is not holding an offer from elsewhere.
With A-level results day fast approaching, the Yorkshire Evening Post have assessed how many undergraduate clearing courses are currently available in Leeds, according to the official UCAS website.
University of Leeds – 4
Leeds’ Russell Group university has just four undergraduate courses currently available in clearing.
With the exception of the three-year professional studies course, all are four year courses which include a foundation year.
The remaining three are Business Studies, Interdisciplinary Science and Arts and Humanities.
Leeds Trinity University – 89
There are many more clearing courses at Horsforth-based Leeds Trinity University.
The 89 courses span numerous different fields of study and the course list includes Broadcast Journalism, Forensic Psychology and Law.
Leeds Beckett University – 136
There is even more on offer at Leeds Beckett University.
The 136-strong list of clearing courses includes Architectural Technology, Events Management and Games Design.
University Centre Leeds, Leeds City College – 61
The University Centre Leeds specialises in the foundation degree and top-up route to give students employer and industry-focused programmes.
Their list of clearing courses includes Biomedical and Pharmaceutical Sciences, Fashion and Textiles and Photography.
Leeds Conservatoire (Leeds College of Music) – 26
There are 26 music-focused courses available in clearing at the Leeds Conservatoire.
Variations of Music courses allow students to focus on genres such as folk, jazz and pop.
Leeds Arts University – 10
Leeds Arts University currently has just 10 clearing courses on offer.
The list consists of Creative Advertising, Creative Writing, Fashion Branding with Communication, Fashion Design, Fashion Photography, Fine Art, Photography, Popular Music Performance, Textile Design and Visual Communication.
More information on the courses can accessed via the official UCAS website.