The university began degree apprenticeships in 2018, with almost 800 enrolled. More than half of the apprentices are on the level six police constable course, which is subcontracted to the West Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner.

A report written following a visit in June stated that apprentices at the institution had an “effective curriculum”, and collaborated well with tutors.

Leeds Trinity University. Pictured is Chancellor Deborah McAndrew, in 2018.

While the schools regulator does not normally inspect universities, it is now instructed to carry out inspections on providers of apprenticeships.

The report stated: “Leaders collaborate very well with specialist subcontractors and employers to develop apprenticeship programmes that are relevant to industry needs. They work together closely to select, design and teach an effective curriculum that enables apprentices to develop significant new knowledge, skills and behaviours that are pertinent to the workplace.

"For example, police constable apprentices quickly develop the skills and behaviours that they need to carry out independent patrols.

“Leaders take appropriate action to ensure that their programmes meet the requirements of apprenticeship provision. They make suitable arrangements for apprentices’ final assessment and ensure that employers are aware of their responsibilities. Leaders intervene quickly when apprentices do not receive the protected time away from the workplace to which they are entitled.

"For example, they make alternative study timetable arrangements for business-to-business sales apprentices who cannot commit to weekly study time during busy periods in their workplace.”

It added that leaders at the University leaders have created “an effective safeguarding culture”, stating: “Staff provide apprentices with useful information on keeping themselves and others safe from harm, including from extremist behaviour.

"Apprentices, particularly those on the police constable standard, know how to keep themselves safe and understand well the importance of safeguarding in their job role.”

"Staff work effectively with employers to plan a well-integrated programme of on and off-the-job training for apprentices. As a result, apprentices swiftly develop new knowledge, skills and behaviours that enable them to have a positive impact in the workplace.