Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ofsted inspectors have celebrated the “exceptional progress” made by pupils at a Leeds primary school.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ebor Gardens Primary Academy, located in Rigton Drive, Leeds, was rated Outstanding in all five inspected areas - the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision.

Part of the Wellspring Academy Trust, the school was previously rated Good overall in an April 2019 inspection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ebor Gardens Primary Academy, located in Rigton Drive, Leeds, was rated Outstanding in all five inspected areas. | Google

The education watchdog said: “Pupils at Ebor Gardens make exceptional progress and achieve high levels of success from their varied starting points. Each adult is an excellent role model for the pupils that they support.

“There are no limits placed on pupils’ personal and academic development. The school’s curriculum helps pupils to secure a deep knowledge of each subject that they study.”

Pupils’ behaviour is described as “exemplary.” Adults apply their “high expectations” of behaviour and routines consistently, including in early years.

The published outcomes in national tests and assessments “do not reflect the quality of education” the school provides as many pupils join and leave the school at various stages of their primary education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors added: “Through the school’s highly ambitious curriculum, staff help pupils to focus on the important knowledge that they need to learn. Pupils make rapid gains in their knowledge.

“Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) learn the same ambitious curriculum as their peers. Where necessary, pupils with SEND receive additional, tailored support so that they learn a curriculum that is just right for them.”

Children in early years “develop their mathematical understanding quickly.” They begin to learn the value of number and make comparisons.

Those responsible for governance are “extremely knowledgeable” about the school. They use their experience well to “challenge and support leaders.”