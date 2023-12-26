All 57 Leeds primary schools rated Good or Outstanding by Ofsted in 2023

2023 is almost over and the Ofsted reports are in for primary schools across Leeds.

Ofsted is responsible for educational standards across the UK and ensuring compliance with national standards and they continue to visit schools across the city to see if they are making the grade.

2023 has seen Blenheim primary praised for its continued “strive for excellence” while Talbot primary was hailed for inspiring “courage, truth and loyalty”.

So as we look forward to 2024, here are the 57 Leeds primary schools, within 10 miles of Leeds city centre, rated Good or Outstanding by Ofsted in 2023. Take a look below and see whether your child’s school is on the list...

1 . Good or Outstanding Leeds schools Here are the 57 Leeds primary schools rated Good or Outstanding by Ofsted in 2023... Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . Blenheim Primary School - Outstanding Blenheim Primary School, located in Lofthouse Place, Woodhouse, was rated Outstanding in January 2023. Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales

3 . Rosebank Primary School - Good Rosebank Primary School, located in Burley Road, Woodhouse, was rated Good in February 2023. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Lane End Primary School - Good Lane End Primary School, located in Beeston Road, Holbeck, was rated Good in February 2023. Photo: Lane End Photo Sales

5 . All Saint's Richmond Hill Church of England Primary School - Good All Saint's Richmond Hill Church of England Primary School, located in Cross Aysgarth Mount, Leeds, was rated Good in September 2023. Photo: Google Photo Sales

6 . Brudenell Primary School - Good Brudenell Primary School, located in School View, Headingley, was rated Good in October 2023. Photo: Google Photo Sales