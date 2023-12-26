Leeds news you can trust since 1890
All 57 Leeds primary schools rated Good or Outstanding by Ofsted in 2023

2023 is almost over and the Ofsted reports are in for primary schools across Leeds.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 26th Dec 2023, 04:45 GMT

Ofsted is responsible for educational standards across the UK and ensuring compliance with national standards and they continue to visit schools across the city to see if they are making the grade.

2023 has seen Blenheim primary praised for its continued “strive for excellence” while Talbot primary was hailed for inspiring “courage, truth and loyalty”.

So as we look forward to 2024, here are the 57 Leeds primary schools, within 10 miles of Leeds city centre, rated Good or Outstanding by Ofsted in 2023. Take a look below and see whether your child’s school is on the list...

Here are the 57 Leeds primary schools rated Good or Outstanding by Ofsted in 2023...

1. Good or Outstanding Leeds schools

Here are the 57 Leeds primary schools rated Good or Outstanding by Ofsted in 2023... Photo: National World

Blenheim Primary School, located in Lofthouse Place, Woodhouse, was rated Outstanding in January 2023.

2. Blenheim Primary School - Outstanding

Blenheim Primary School, located in Lofthouse Place, Woodhouse, was rated Outstanding in January 2023. Photo: Steve Riding

Rosebank Primary School, located in Burley Road, Woodhouse, was rated Good in February 2023.

3. Rosebank Primary School - Good

Rosebank Primary School, located in Burley Road, Woodhouse, was rated Good in February 2023. Photo: Google

Lane End Primary School, located in Beeston Road, Holbeck, was rated Good in February 2023.

4. Lane End Primary School - Good

Lane End Primary School, located in Beeston Road, Holbeck, was rated Good in February 2023. Photo: Lane End

All Saint's Richmond Hill Church of England Primary School, located in Cross Aysgarth Mount, Leeds, was rated Good in September 2023.

5. All Saint's Richmond Hill Church of England Primary School - Good

All Saint's Richmond Hill Church of England Primary School, located in Cross Aysgarth Mount, Leeds, was rated Good in September 2023. Photo: Google

Brudenell Primary School, located in School View, Headingley, was rated Good in October 2023.

6. Brudenell Primary School - Good

Brudenell Primary School, located in School View, Headingley, was rated Good in October 2023. Photo: Google

