Students and staff at the university have complained about the “outrageous” decision to restrict student access to the Arnold and Marjorie Ziff Building (known as the ‘Ziff Building’) in what has been reported to be over “security” concerns after a number of sit in protests.

Student group and union representatives complained that the “sudden” decision was taken by senior management “completely without consultation” and that it will greatly affect members of staff in the building, which houses all of the university’s student services as well as a cafe.

The building was built in 2008 with the help of funds from the Marjorie and Arnold Ziff Foundation. The foundation was set up by the late Arnold Ziff and his wife Marjorie, who sadly died earlier this month, who both contributed significantly to the city and were given honorary degrees by the University of Leeds.

It's understood that the steps have been taken by the university to restrict student access to the Ziff Building due to 'security' fears

Their three children are among the current trustees of the foundation. Their son Edward Ziff spoke on behalf of the foundation over the ongoing issue regarding the building, saying that he trusted the university’s management in their decision making.

Her said: “Having sat on the council I know there are a lot of talented people at the university and I’m sure everyone will have had the opportunity to voice an opinion about what should be done. It’s a heavily successful organisation and I don’t think it’s our place to tell them how to use their assets.

“We are very privileged that they chose to support my parents by attaching their name to on a very important building on campus. I don’t think the university is above question but it is of the highest quality.

"We heard that the building was going to be used slightly differently and if that’s what they want to do then I don’t think it’s our place to start second guessing them.”

One of the matters brought up by a staff union representative was that the restrictions would cause access issues for people with disabilities that use the building. Edward Ziff said: “I cant’ imagine for a minute that the university haven’t thought about all those issues. The University of Leeds is an incredible organisation run by some incredible people who are incredibly bright and I can’t believe for a minute that they wouldn’t have thought through all of the pros and cons of the decision they make. They are amazing.”

Mr Ziff said he didn’t know the exact steps being taken by the university and didn’t think it was “incumbent on us to start expecting them to tell us”. He said: “I don’t want to get involved in supporting one side or the other. I don’t know enough about it to pass comment.”

