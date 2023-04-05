A long-standing supporter of her adopted home city of Leeds, she was recognised in the Queen’s New Year Honours List in 2010 for her extensive charitable work. This included significant donations made to city institutions and organisations through the Marjorie and Arnold Ziff Charitable Foundation that was set up in the names of her and her late husband.

Born in Glasgow on May 26 1929, Dr Ziff was married to the businessman Arnold Ziff. He inherited the Stylo shoe empire – later renamed Barratts – and founded the property investment and car park management company Town Centre Securities (TCS) in 1959. Among the company’s most significant developments is the Merrion Centre in Leeds, which Dr Ziff officially opened on her 35th birthday in 1964. She returned to the centre in 2019 – at the age of 90 – to use the very same key to mark its 55th anniversary and launch a month-long exhibition celebrating its history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Known affectionately as Mrs Arnold, she had played a pivotal in the creation of TCS alongside her husband and continued to dedicate her life to their philanthropic work following his death in 2004. It included support for much-loved visitor and cultural attractions in the city such as Tropical World and Leeds Art Gallery.

Dr Marjorie Ziff is made a Member of the British Empire by the then Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace in 2011. Picture: Martin Keene/PA Wire.

On behalf of the family and TCS, son Edward Ziff said: “May I express my gratitude for the support we have received following the passing of my mother. Our family have been comforted by the kind words we have received at this sad time. Her contribution and devotion to the city and community of Leeds has been inspiring and is a quality that we – her children, grandchildren and, I am sure, her great-grandchildren – will endeavour to continue in her honour.”

Dr Ziff was awarded an honorary degree of Doctor of Laws by the University of Leeds in 2005 and returned in 2007 for a turf-cutting ceremony as work began on the university’s £16m Marjorie and Arnold Ziff Building for which the foundation was a major funder. An accomplished pianist and former vice president of the university’s music department, she was a major supporter of many projects including Leeds International Pianoforte Competition and the restoration appeal for Leeds Parish Church – now known as Leeds Minster. She was also a president of the Friends of Roundhay Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor Simone Buitendijk, vice-chancellor and president at the University of Leeds, said: “Universities are communities that strive through collaboration to make the world a better place for all. No-one embodied this aim more than Marjorie, whose enduring support of the university and indeed the whole city, leaves a profound and permanent legacy. Our thoughts are with Marjorie’s family at this sad time, but we also celebrate her dedication, spirit and generosity that impacted so many lives so positively.”

In the same year that she received her doctorate, Dr Ziff became the first woman president of the Yorkshire Clubs for Young People. Her commitment to making a difference to local communities was further recognised in 2010 when she was named a Member of the British Empire. The royal sculptor, Frances Segelman, even crafted her likeness during a fair held in 2011 at the Moortown community centre bearing the names of Dr Ziff and her late husband.

Opening the Merrion Centre in Leeds in 1964.

Dr Ziff was a life patron of the Leeds Jewish Welfare Board (LJWB), which is run from the Marjorie and Arnold Ziff Community Centre. Paying tribute, the board described her as “a great philanthropist and family person, who was very much part of the LJWB family, giving of her time to provide practical help when needed”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its chief executive, Elizabeth Bradbury, said: “Marjorie was a true friend, dedicated to improving the lives of so many people in our community. The community centre, opened in 2005, stands as a legacy to her philanthropy and dedication to the community. Marjorie’s lifetime of friendship to LJWB has afforded a place of sanctuary and socialisation used by thousands of people each year, for which we are forever grateful.”

Council leader James Lewis also paid tribute as he offered his condolences to her family, describing Dr Ziff as one of the city’s “leading lights”. He said: “Marjorie Ziff, together with her late husband Arnold, played a huge part in Leeds life over the years through her involvement with a wide range of fine and important causes. The University of Leeds, the Leeds Jewish Welfare Board, the Leeds International Piano Competition, the Friends of Roundhay Park – all these and many, many more have benefited from Marjorie’s wise and generous support.

“The naming of landmarks such as the Ziff Gallery at Leeds Art Gallery and the Arnold and Marjorie Ziff Tropical World are further testament to her status as one of the city’s leading lights and most prominent figures. Marjorie’s contribution to Leeds and her determination to enrich the lives of its residents means she leaves a philanthropic legacy that will never be forgotten.”

Her honorary degree of Doctor of Laws was presented by the University of Leeds in 2005.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Ziff died on Monday April 3. She is survived by her children – Edward, who is chairman and chief executive of TCS; Michael Ziff, who serves as a non-executive director, and Ann Manning. She also leaves behind grandchildren, some of whom play active roles in managing the family business. They including Ben Ziff, managing director of CitiPark and TCS Energy, and Charlotte-Daisy Leeming, TCS’ head of environmental, social and governance. The family have asked for privacy at this time.

Royal sculptor Frances Segelman makes a bust of Dr Marjorie Ziff in 2011. Picture: Steve Riding