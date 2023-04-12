Student groups and unions have said that the university has now banned students from entering the Marjorie and Arnold Ziff Building (known as the ‘Ziff Building’) without making appointments. They have said that students who are granted permission will then be escorted by a member of security.

Representatives have complained that the “sudden” decision was taken by senior management “completely without consultation” and that it will greatly affect members of staff in the building, which houses all of the university’s student services as well as a cafe.

It’s understood that the decision was taken by the university as a matter of “security” in light of student groups occupying the building over staff disputes and the university’s climate record.

It's understood that the University of Leeds will restrict student access to the Marjorie and Arnold Ziff Building following recent demonstrations.

The building is also the home of the Lifelong Learning Centre, where mature students from “under-represented groups” undertake courses. Aisha Walker, the president of the university’s branch of the University and College Union, said: “It allows parents, students with disabilities and students from disadvantaged backgrounds who didn’t go through the conventional route to access courses.

"There are proposals for the reception to be in an old Georgian building that is a few minutes walk away. It’s very poor in terms of accessibility for students with disabilities whereas the Ziff Building was built with accessibility in mind.”

She added: “Our members are extremely angry and upset. They are very concerned about their students and the impact on their work.”

She added that work was being done during the Easter Break to restrict access to the Ziff Building, saying: “It feels like it’s being pushed through when few staff are available to make their feelings known and to take an active role in arguing against the closure of a purpose built student centre.

Students have previously occupied the building to protest staff wages and working conditions.

Nick Allen, the chair of the university’s Unison branch, added that it is unknown what the impact will be on staff inside the building, saying: “It’s imposing a ridiculously tight timeframe for staff to change how they provide student resources. The cafe has been shut and staff in there have no information of what will happen.

"This has all been done without any reason or consultation which is not satisfactory. We think it’s pre-emptive and too much of a knee-jerk reaction. If the students have a problem they should talk to them, not lock the door.”

An open letter to the university’s Vice Chancellor, Simone Buitendijk, has been signed by numerous student groups and over 100 students, saying that the closure of the Ziff Building is “completely unacceptable”. George Aylett, chair of the Leeds Student Staff Solidarity group, said: “It’s outrageous. They are wasting money by putting it into more security and these punitive measures rather than talking to staff and students.”