The Sunday Times’ Schools Guide 2023, called Parent Power, was published today and names the top performing and highest-achieving schools across the country and is billed as “the definitive guide to secondary schools”.

And teachers and parents are celebrating today after Prince Henry’s Grammar School, in Otley, was named as one of England’s top schools.

The secondary school and specialist language college was named Parent Power’s ‘Comprehensive School in the North’. Ranking third out of all state secondary schools in the guide’s table for the region, Prince Henry’s soared 136 places up the table in the national list of schools ranked by The Sunday Times, to 154th in the country.

Other Leeds schools included in the top 10 list of secondary state secondary schools in the North were Ilkley Grammar School, in Ilkley, which ranked sixth on the list, and Horsforth School in ninth place. Meanwhile, The Grammar School at Leeds private school, based in Alwoodley, was featured in the guide's 'Top 10 independent secondary schools in the North' list, at number five.

Helen Davies, guide editor, said: “These have been a challenging few years for teachers, pupils and their parents, and the success of many in our league table is testament to the stamina and support shown by all concerned.”

She added: “League tables are not the only criteria a parent can use when choosing a school, but they are a good starting point.”