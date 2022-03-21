Photos bring to life a century of rugby memories at Leeds school

The 2021/22 season marks 100 years of rugby being played at Prince Henry’s Grammar School in Otley. The school's association with the sport stretches back to 1921/22 when the first game was played against Ben Rhydding with PHGS winning 24-0. It was also the season when the school permanently changed from being a football school to a rugby one - the boys themselves approached the PE Master, explaining that the main game should be rugby ‘because Otley is a rugby town’. To mark the milestone Otley Rugby Club recently produced a display of memorabilia from the past featuring prestigious cups won by the school - including the 2004 RFU Vase won at Twickenham - PHGS rugby blazers, and sports books from over the years. “This was a great event to celebrate the centenary of Rugby at Prince Henry’s. Moments such as these are a reminder of the long history of Prince Henry’s at the heart of the Otley community, said PHGS head teacher Janet Sheriff. "We are always grateful for the support of that community - from organisations such as the Rugby Club, to the parents and carers, players and staff who continue that legacy. It was lovely to be reminded of our long history while looking forward to the exciting future which we are able to build on those strong foundations.” READ MORE: 28 photo memories of Otley in 1997 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook