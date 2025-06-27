New classrooms will be built at a primary school after a leaking building was knocked down for safety reasons.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children at St Mary’s CE Primary in Boston Spa had to be found temporary teaching space after part of the school was condemned.

Leeds City Council said a structural survey found rot and decay in the building, used to teach year five and six pupils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Mary's CE School in Boston Spa, Leeds. | Google

Now new teaching rooms are expected to be provided from September in a re-building project worth almost £530,000.

A council report said: “The children are currently being taught in the hall and the former caretaker’s bungalow was refurbished to provide an emergency interim solution.

“Due to the building forming part of the schools general teaching spaces it is vital that the replacement accommodation is delivered for September 2025.”

The report said a contract would be awarded to Mod-Con Designs, which had already delivered similar schemes at Carr Manor and Pudsey South Royd schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cash for the Boston Spa scheme would come from the council’s School Condition Allocation funding, provided by the Department for Education.

The report said the council had no option but to replace the 25-year-old building, which housed two classrooms.

Work on the new shipping container classrooms is set to begin in July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report said: “Replacement accommodation is needed at St Mary’s C of E primary school due to the original building being condemned on health and safety grounds.

“This decision needs to be taken at the earliest opportunity to meet the current programme and a completion for September 2025.”

The council said it accepted a £529,000 tender from Mod-Con Designs after a total budget of £750,000 was allocated.