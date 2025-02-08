Birstall nursery where children 'settle quickly' completes Ofsted ratings upturn

A nursery near Leeds where children “settle quickly” has completed an Ofsted ratings upturn.

Happy Feet Day Care, located on Fieldhead Lane, Birstall, was rated Good in all four inspected categories - the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

It completed a ratings turnaround for the nursery, which was rated Requires Improvement after an inspection in May 2024.

Happy Feet Day Care, located on Fieldhead Lane, Birstall, was rated Good in all four inspected categories. | Submit

Ofsted said: “Children are excited to arrive at this friendly, welcoming nursery. Staff form positive relationships with children and their families. They offer support and guidance to parents. Children demonstrate they feel safe and secure as they settle quickly.

“Leaders and managers consider the skills children need to be ready for school. They sequence children's learning as children move through the nursery. Children build on what they know and can do.”

Staff “support children's communication and language skills well.” They speak clearly and introduce new words as children play. Babies learn basic conversational skills.

Snack and mealtimes are sociable times. Children learn to be “kind and considerate” of their friends.

Focusing on areas of potential further improvement, the education watchdog said: “The provider should strengthen staff's understanding of the learning intention for activities, so they can support children's development further.

“They should develop staff's knowledge further about how they can support children to develop their critical thinking skills and solve problems, to extend their learning to a higher level.”

Children are “inquisitive and enjoy cause and effect activities.” They delight in rolling the balls down the chutes and race to see them land in the tub at the bottom.

Leaders and managers “provide parents with information” to help them understand more about how children learn and develop.