All 24 Leeds nurseries and preschools rated Outstanding by Ofsted inspectors

Leeds has plenty of top nurseries, but only a select few are ranked as the very best according to Ofsted.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 5th Nov 2023, 04:45 GMT

Ofsted is responsible for educational standards across the UK and ensuring compliance with national standards. From a nursery where children become “immersed in their learning” to dozens more topic picks, choosing can be a tough task for parents weighing up options for early years education for their children.

Each nursery was inspected by Ofsted, the education watchdog, and given a rating by inspectors. Full inspection reports can be found published on Ofsted's official website.

With 22 Leeds primary schools rated Outstanding and 15 Leeds secondary schools. Here are the 24 Leeds nurseries, within 3 miles of Leeds city centre, rated Outstanding by Ofsted. Take a look below and see whether your child’s nursery is on the list...

Here are the 24 Leeds nurseries rated Outstanding by Ofsted. Pictures: Google

1. Outstanding Leeds nurseries

Here are the 24 Leeds nurseries rated Outstanding by Ofsted. Pictures: Google Photo: Google

Springwood Nursery in Springwood Road, Oakwood, was rated Outstanding in 2022.

2. Springwood Nursery, Oakwood

Springwood Nursery in Springwood Road, Oakwood, was rated Outstanding in 2022. Photo: NW

Little Owls Nursery Two Willows in Cardinal Square, Beeston, was rated Outstanding in 2022.

3. Little Owls Nursery Two Willows

Little Owls Nursery Two Willows in Cardinal Square, Beeston, was rated Outstanding in 2022. Photo: Google

Bright Horizons in Wakefield Road, Stourton, was rated Outstanding in 2022.

4. Bright Horizons, Stourton

Bright Horizons in Wakefield Road, Stourton, was rated Outstanding in 2022. Photo: Google

Children's Corner in Cardigan Road, Headingley, was rated Outstanding in 2022.

5. Children's Corner, Headingley

Children's Corner in Cardigan Road, Headingley, was rated Outstanding in 2022. Photo: Google

Best Childcare Nursery in Chapeltown Road, was rated Outstanding in 2023.

6. Best Childcare Nursery

Best Childcare Nursery in Chapeltown Road, was rated Outstanding in 2023. Photo: Google

