2023 is almost over and the Ofsted reports are in for secondary schools across Leeds.

Ofsted is responsible for educational standards across the UK and ensuring compliance with national standards and they continue to visit schools across the city to see if they are making the grade.

2023 has seen Boston Spa Academy and Farnley Academy rated Outstanding for the first time, while Bruntcliffe Academy in Morley was praised for creating “independent and resilient learners” as it continues upon a path towards Outstanding.

So as we look forward to 2024, here are the 17 Leeds secondary schools, within 10 miles of Leeds city centre, rated Good or Outstanding by Ofsted in 2023. Take a look below and see whether your child’s school is on the list...

Good or Outstanding Leeds schools Here are the 17 Leeds secondary schools rated Good or Outstanding by Ofsted in 2023...

Boston Spa Academy Boston Spa Academy, located in Clifford Moor Road, Wetherby, was rated Outstanding in March 2023.

University Technical College Leeds - Good University Technical College, located in Sayner Road, Hunslet, was rated Good in March 2023.

Co-op Academy Leeds - Good Co-op Academy Leeds, located in Stoney Rock Lane, Harehills, was rated Good in January 2023.

Cardinal Heenan Catholic High School - Good Cardinal Heenan Catholic High School, located in Tongue Lane, Meanwood, was rated Good in March 2023.

Lawnswood School - Good Lawnswood School, located in Ring Road, West Park, was rated Good in October 2023.