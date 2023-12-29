All 17 Leeds secondary schools rated Good or Outstanding by Ofsted in 2023
Ofsted is responsible for educational standards across the UK and ensuring compliance with national standards and they continue to visit schools across the city to see if they are making the grade.
2023 has seen Boston Spa Academy and Farnley Academy rated Outstanding for the first time, while Bruntcliffe Academy in Morley was praised for creating “independent and resilient learners” as it continues upon a path towards Outstanding.
So as we look forward to 2024, here are the 17 Leeds secondary schools, within 10 miles of Leeds city centre, rated Good or Outstanding by Ofsted in 2023. Take a look below and see whether your child’s school is on the list...