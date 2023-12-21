Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Little Owls Nursery Rothwell, located in Cornwell Crescent, Rothwell, was rated as Outstanding in all four inspected categories – the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

One of 24 nurseries operated Leeds City Council, Ofsted inspectors hailed the “secure emotional attachments” formed between children and staff that allow them to flourish within the setting.

The education watchdog said: “Staff know children exceptionally well and have a detailed knowledge of what they are interested in and what they need to achieve next. They seamlessly weave this through everything that children do while in their care.

“They have high expectations for children and children are highly motivated to learn. All children develop excellent independence skills from an early age.”

Inspectors noted how children demonstrate “elevated levels of excitement” as they enter the safe and natural resourced environment, with a “calming and comforting sensory room” providing children with a space to explore and develop their minds.

The report added: “Children's learn to manage their feelings and emotions and treat each other with the utmost kindness. Their behaviour is exceptional.

“Parents and carers are passionate about the help, advice and support they receive at this welcoming and friendly nursery. They are eternally grateful for obtaining professional help when needed.”

A spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: “We are delighted that Little Owls Nursery Rothwell has been rated as Outstanding by Ofsted after its recent inspection.