Ofsted inspectors have been out in force during 2023 so far, visiting schools across the Leeds area to see if they are making the grade.

Ofsted is responsible for educational standards across the UK and ensuring compliance with national standards.

University Technical College (UTC) Leeds, which offers employer-led academic and technical learning with a focus on engineering and advanced technology, were given the high praise for bringing their “curriculum to life” during a recent Ofsted inspection. While Boston Spa Academy were hailed for “nurturing pupils’ talents, ambitions and thirst for knowledge” as they received a first ever outstanding grade.

With 22 Leeds primary schools already rated, here are the 13 Leeds and Wakefield secondary schools, within 10 miles of both city centres, rated by Ofsted so far in 2023. Take a look below and see whether your child’s school is on the list...

Boston Spa Academy - Outstanding Inspectors visiting Boston Spa Academy said: "Leaders are relentless in their desire to provide the very best education for pupils and to serve the local community" and that students "rise to the high expectations set by teachers and are eager to develop their knowledge and skills."

Co-op Academy Leeds - Good Inspectors visiting Co-op Academy Leeds said: "One pupil told inspectors that 'it is all about our education at this school'. Inspectors agree. Leaders' work to improve behaviour means pupils feel safe at school."

Cardinal Heenan Catholic High School - Good Inspectors at Cardinal Heenan said: "This is a happy school. Leaders know the school well. Pupils take pleasure in attending. They enjoy their learning. In classrooms, teachers support pupils to do their best. They help pupils to achieve their learning goals."

