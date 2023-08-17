A Level results Leeds 2023: Education leaders praise 'resilience in adversity' as students get grades - live
We might be in the middle of the summer holidays, but for students waiting on exam results it can be a nerve-wracking time.
Thousands of 16 and 17-year-olds across the UK sat their A Level exams this May and June, and this morning they will find out their results. Students hoping to get into their top university choices will be especially anxious for their results.
Follow our blog and refresh the page for the latest updates...
Live A Level results day in Leeds
Where students can get free food to celebrate
A Level Results students will be able to get free food at some major restaurant chains on results day.
Statement from Leeds City Council
Councillor Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council’s executive board member for economy, culture and education said:
“I’d like to congratulate young people in the city for the results they have received today, which are the culmination of hard work, determination and application.
“I would also like to thank all the staff in our schools and colleges, who have supported them so well over a number of years by delivering high quality teaching and learning and giving strong pastoral help when required.
“We all know how challenging the last few years have been for our young people. With exams being cancelled during the pandemic, these students did not sit GCSEs and the last formal assessments they did were when they were 11.
“They have shown resilience in the face of adversity, and I am delighted that so many have emerged with the results enabling them to go onto exciting future opportunities. I would like to wish all our young people the very best as they choose and take their next steps.
“Schools and colleges are on hand to offer additional advice and guidance, and I want to thank all those staff for the assistance they continue to provide to young people in the city as they consider what they want to do next.”
How will today play out?
AS and A Level students will find out their results this morning. They must go into their school or college to collect the results in person and this can usually be done from 8am onwards.
Hard work pays off
Last year, the Yorkshire Evening Post visisted Elliott Hudson College where Principle Lee Styles spoke of the hard work from students and staff that goes into days like today.
Best pictures from 2022
A-level results day is when dreams can be made and quashed in equal measure and as we await news of this year’s results, enjoy some of the best pictures from 2022’s opening.
A return to normal
It’s the second year students have taken exams in-person, following adjustments previously made due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Exam watchdog Ofqual confirmed AS and A Levels have returned to pre-pandemic standards this year.
A nervous wait
As the clock ticks down to that all important reveal, we here at the Yorkshire Evening Post are wishing all the students across Leeds and West Yorkshire the very best of luck.