Councillor Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council’s executive board member for economy, culture and education said:

“I’d like to congratulate young people in the city for the results they have received today, which are the culmination of hard work, determination and application.

“I would also like to thank all the staff in our schools and colleges, who have supported them so well over a number of years by delivering high quality teaching and learning and giving strong pastoral help when required.

“We all know how challenging the last few years have been for our young people. With exams being cancelled during the pandemic, these students did not sit GCSEs and the last formal assessments they did were when they were 11.

“They have shown resilience in the face of adversity, and I am delighted that so many have emerged with the results enabling them to go onto exciting future opportunities. I would like to wish all our young people the very best as they choose and take their next steps.