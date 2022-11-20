4. Leeds West Academy

After a visit focussing on the school's safeguarding procedures, an Ofsted report concluded that the school's arrangements were "effective". It added: "Leaders make sure that staff receive continual training on a variety of safeguarding-related themes. Weekly meetings focus on a range of safeguarding topics and how staff may deal with them effectively. As a result, staff understand well the procedure for reporting any safeguarding concerns they have relating to pupils. Leaders respond to concerns raised and keep staff informed of actions taken."

Photo: Simon Hulme