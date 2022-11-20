Schools regulator Ofsted has quite a job on, keeping on top of the performance of nearly 6,000 secondary schools across the UK.
Here, we take a look at the eight secondary schools in Leeds to have most recently been given an Ofsted report and rating from inspectors.
1. St John’s Catholic Specialist School,
Another "outstanding" rating for St John's, which caters for deaf pupils. The report stated: "Children thoroughly enjoy being part of the residential provision of this school. They enjoy excellent relationships with staff, who they come to know and trust very well. Some children make a case to attend more days than is allocated to them."
Photo: James Hardisty
2. West Specialist Inclusive Learning Centre
The latest inspection was published following an inspection in June. The report rated the school as "good", adding: "Pupils experience a personalised approach to learning. Pupils are taught in one of six provisions depending upon their age and special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). Leaders ensure that pupils’ needs are met through this structure."
Photo: google
3. West Oaks School
A rare "outstanding" rating for a Leeds school, West Oaks was inspected back in May. Ofsted said: "Pupils’ behaviour is exemplary. School sites are calm. They are positive environments for pupils to learn. Pupils receive regular support and interventions. There are a range of therapeutic facilities that benefit pupils of all ages and different special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). This support is well thought out by specialist staff who work closely with teachers and support staff."
Photo: google maps
4. Leeds West Academy
After a visit focussing on the school's safeguarding procedures, an Ofsted report concluded that the school's arrangements were "effective".
It added: "Leaders make sure that staff receive continual training on a variety of safeguarding-related themes. Weekly meetings focus on a range of safeguarding topics and how staff may deal with them effectively. As a result, staff understand well the procedure for reporting any safeguarding concerns they have relating to pupils. Leaders respond to concerns raised and keep staff informed of actions taken."
Photo: Simon Hulme