It followed inspections from the schools regulator during the summer months, just before the six week holidays.
They range from “inadequate” to “good” – take a look below and see whether your kid’s school is on the list.
1. Little London Community Primary School - requires improvement
Inspectors from Ofsted said: "Pupils behave well. They have positive attitudes to learning. Low-level disruption and passivity in lessons are rare. However, disruption to learning happens more frequently in the early years setting. Bullying happens occasionally. When it does, pupils are confident that it is addressed quickly. "The headteacher has a clear vision for the school. However, as result of changes at the school and turbulence in governance, the oversight of the setting is not as strong as it could be. This is slowing down the pace of change to improve the school."
Photo: Gerard Binks
2. Yeadon Queensway Primary School - Inadequate
Inspectors said pupils’ experiences at Queensway were “unacceptably varied” and that some children’s reading and writing skills were not up to standard. A report published on October 10 added that the school’s curriculum “lacked ambition”, but said that the school’s relatively new leadership team was beginning to provide stability. Speaking at the time, the school’s headteacher told the YEP said he was “frustrated” improvements were not “truly reflected” in the report, and added staff were doing all they could to improve the school’s provision.
Photo: Tony Johnson
3. Horsforth Newlaithes Primary School - Good
The report, published last month, said: "Leaders and governors want all pupils to be happy, well informed and useful members of the community. They provide a broad and interesting curriculum. "Pupils appreciate the many opportunities to be involved in school and community projects. They take pride in their work and enjoy being able to make a difference."
Photo: google
4. Co-op Academy Nightingale - Good
Inspectors praised Co-op Nightingale Academy’s community spirit, adding that it worked particularly well with children with learning difficulties. They also praised the school’s strong emphasis on equality, highlighting its “young interpreters” scheme to help new pupils struggling to speak English.
Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe