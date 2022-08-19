So much so, this article was originally going to list at all of them to have got a “good” or “outstanding” rating since the beginning of the year, but there wasn’t space in the article!
With this in mind, here are 15 primary schools in Leeds to have been handed the most recent top Ofsted marks.
1. Richmond Hill Academy
The school narrowly missed out on an "outstanding" rating. The report states: Pupils’ behaviour is excellent. Staff teach children coming into nursery how to be kind and how to move from one activity to another. This sets the tone and only improves as pupils move through the school. Pictured: Pupils from the school sing carols at York Road Primary Care Network's Christmas lunch in 2021.
2. Pudsey Waterloo Primary
Ofsted rated the school as "good" after visiting in May this year. The report said: "Pupils value the many opportunities the school provides, including a range of clubs and trips. They know reading is important and are keen to talk about the books they have read together."
3. Holy Family Catholic Primary School
The most recent Ofsted report for Holy Family stated: "Pupils are happy and they feel safe. Parents agree. Pupils behave well in lessons and around the school. They value the school’s traffic light behaviour system that rewards good behaviour. Relationships between pupils and staff are strong."
Pictured: The Leeds St Patrick's Day Parade: Tyrone Miller, 9, and Roisin James, on the float of the Holy Family Catholic Primary School, earlier this year.
4. White Laith Primary School
A school rated "good" by Ofsted, White Laith primary's motto is ‘Aspire not to have more, but to be more’.
The report said: "All staff in school are committed that pupils will develop not just academically, but personally. Leaders think hard about how to help pupils develop moral purpose. Pupils are taught that they can make the world a better place by the way they speak to, and behave with, others. They are kind, courteous and respectful. They look out for each other, as well as themselves. When someone is struggling, pupils notice it and try to help out. They do so, as one pupil said, ‘not because we are told to, but because it is right to’."
