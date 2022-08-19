4. White Laith Primary School

A school rated "good" by Ofsted, White Laith primary's motto is ‘Aspire not to have more, but to be more’. The report said: "All staff in school are committed that pupils will develop not just academically, but personally. Leaders think hard about how to help pupils develop moral purpose. Pupils are taught that they can make the world a better place by the way they speak to, and behave with, others. They are kind, courteous and respectful. They look out for each other, as well as themselves. When someone is struggling, pupils notice it and try to help out. They do so, as one pupil said, ‘not because we are told to, but because it is right to’."

Photo: James Hardisty