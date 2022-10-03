News you can trust since 1890
12 Leeds nurseries rated Outstanding or Good by Ofsted in 2022 so far

Choosing a nursery or pre-school can be a tough task for parents weighing up options for early years education for their children.

By Joseph Keith
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 4:49 pm

From one nursery providing “magic moments, awe and wonder” to inspire pupils, to another where the dedication of staff helps children to “thrive”, the YEP has pulled together a list of 'Outstanding' and 'Good' nurseries in Leeds with an inspection report published by Ofsted in 2022.

Each nursery was inspected by Ofsted, the education watchdog, and given a rating by inspectors. Full inspection reports can be found published on Ofsted's official website here.

1. Springwood Nursery, Oakwood

Based on Springwood Road, in the leafy suburb of Oakwood in north Leeds, Springwood Nursery was inspected in May this year. Ofsted rated it as 'Outstanding', the highest possible grade given by the education watchdog.

2. Children's Corner, Headingley

Based off Cardigan Road in Leeds, Children's Corner Headingley Ltd was visited by education inspectors in March. Ofsted rated it as 'Outstanding'.

3. Bright Horizons, Stourton

Bright Horizons First Direct Stourton Day Nursery And Preschool, based at First Direct in Stourton, was inspected by Ofsted in June. It was rated as 'Outstanding'.

4. Little Owls Nursery Two Willows

Little Owls Nursery Two Willows nursery, off Cardinal Square, Beeston, was inspected by Ofsted in April. The Leeds City Council-run nursery was rated as 'Outstanding'.

