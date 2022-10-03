12 Leeds nurseries rated Outstanding or Good by Ofsted in 2022 so far
Choosing a nursery or pre-school can be a tough task for parents weighing up options for early years education for their children.
From one nursery providing “magic moments, awe and wonder” to inspire pupils, to another where the dedication of staff helps children to “thrive”, the YEP has pulled together a list of 'Outstanding' and 'Good' nurseries in Leeds with an inspection report published by Ofsted in 2022.
Each nursery was inspected by Ofsted, the education watchdog, and given a rating by inspectors. Full inspection reports can be found published on Ofsted's official website here.
