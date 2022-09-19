Children “thrive” at Springwood Nursery in Oakwood, and are “challenged and supported” by staff, according to the report.

It added that children are able to work together, while babies “delight” in exploring the environment.

The inspection, which took place on May 31 this year, preceded a report published during the summer holidays.

Springwood Nursery in Oakwood, Leeds.

The report read: “Children take pride in their environment. They recognise when something needs to be tidied and do so without being prompted. They enjoy organic homemade food, which their chef proudly serves them. Older children talk happily over the lunch table, showing excellent conversational skills and superb manners.”

It added that children's behaviour and attitudes were “exemplary”, adding they had “exceptional levels of engagement".

"Children make friendships as they explore their exceptional learning environment,” it stated.

"They help each other balance as they move across the climbing frame and carry a pretend heavy pan of 'soup' together across the mud kitchen.

"Children of all ages work together to use large wooden planks to build complex constructions.”

It added that nursery leaders were aware of the skills and knowledge children had to acquire by the time they start school, and that this was shared with staff and parents.

“Babies delight in exploring their physical environment,” inspectors said. “Staff display resources at babies' heights to enable them to access them.

"When babies indicate that they would like to play outside, staff intuitively respond to help them access the outdoors."

It added that children benefit from extended settling-in visits to help them make secure attachments with their key person.

“Leaders work hard to facilitate flexible working patterns for staff,” the report said. “This impacts positively on staff's retention and continuity for children.

“Toddlers join in with actions and words at singing time. Babies point to pictures in books and smile, indicating that they want to hear the story again.